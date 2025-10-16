Australia Bans Candace Owens Following Kanye West Visa Denial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Candace Owens lost her court fight after Australia upheld its ban over her anti-Muslim, anti-LGBTQ, and antisemitic remarks.

Australia’s High Court has upheld the government’s decision to ban right-wing commentator Candace Owens from entering the country.

The ruling comes months after the nation similarly barred rapper Kanye West due to Australia’s strict stance against controversial figures.

Three judges unanimously rejected Owens’ challenge to Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke’s visa denial.

The court cited her past statements about Muslims, Jews, vaccines, and the LGBTQ community as reasons for the ban.

“Inciting discord might be the way some people make money, but it’s not welcome in Australia,” Burke said after the ruling. “Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.”

The influencer had planned a November 2024 speaking tour but was blocked from entering the country. Owens argued unsuccessfully that her visit was protected by freedom of political communication rights.

Owen’s ban follows a similar decision against Kanye West in July 2025. Australia canceled the rapper’s visa after he released a song titled “Heil Hitler.”

West, who has called himself a Nazi, was deemed to fail the country’s character test.

The connection between Owens and West runs deep. The pair have maintained a close political alliance since 2018. They appeared together wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts at a 2022 fashion show.

West also attempted to purchase Parler, the social media platform where Owens’ husband serves as CEO. Owens has consistently defended West despite his antisemitic statements.

“I will always defend Kanye,” she said in a May 2025 interview, calling him a “friend” and “cultural lightning rod.”

Australia’s Migration Act allows officials to deny entry based on character concerns. The law gives the Home Affairs Minister broad discretion to protect national interests.

New Zealand initially followed Australia’s lead in banning Owens but later overturned its decision. The court ordered Owens to pay legal costs for her unsuccessful challenge.

A spokesman for Owens said she would address the ruling this week. The ban prevents her from entering Australia indefinitely unless the decision is reversed.