Bad Bunny Slammed By Petition Demanding Country Star George Strait Replace Him At Super Bowl

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Bad Bunny became the target of a growing online campaign demanding his removal from the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show in favor of country icon George Strait, with critics accusing the Puerto Rican superstar of being too political for the NFL’s biggest stage. A Change.org petition launched October 1 has already gathered more than 10,000 […]

Bad Bunny became the target of a growing online campaign demanding his removal from the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show in favor of country icon George Strait, with critics accusing the Puerto Rican superstar of being too political for the NFL’s biggest stage.

A Change.org petition launched October 1 has already gathered more than 10,000 signatures, calling for Strait—dubbed the “King of Country”—to replace Bad Bunny due to concerns that the rapper might turn the halftime show “into a political stunt.”

“The Super Bowl halftime show should unite our country, honor American culture, and remain family-friendly, not be turned into a political stunt,” the petition reads. “Bad Bunny represents none of these values; his drag performances and style are the opposite of what families expect on football’s biggest stage.”

Organizers argue Strait, 73, is a better fit for the NFL’s marquee event, writing, “George Strait embodies unity, tradition, and the timeless American music that truly deserves the 2026 Super Bowl spotlight.”

The backlash stems partly from Bad Bunny’s outspoken criticism of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The 31-year-old artist previously canceled his U.S. tour dates over concerns about ICE raids, saying they endangered his fans.

Adding to the tension, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently said ICE agents would “be all over” the Super Bowl, further fueling speculation that the halftime show could become a political flashpoint.

Bad Bunny Responds To MAGA Super Bowl Backlash

Bad Bunny responded to the criticism during his monologue on the season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live, telling the audience they “have four months to learn” Spanish, a nod to his choice to perform in his native language.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson floated 83-year-old country singer Lee Greenwood as another potential performer.

Additionally, conservative group Turning Point USA announced it will produce its own “All-American” halftime show to run during the NFL broadcast, though no performers have been confirmed.