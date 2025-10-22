Bad Bunny Versus George Strait: Petition To Replace Puerto Rican Singer At Super Bowl Gains Momentum

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Country music advocates rally behind a petition demanding that George Strait replace Bad Bunny for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performance.

George Strait supporters have mobilized a digital campaign demanding the country legend replace Bad Bunny as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer.

The Change.org petition has collected 71,000 signatures as of Wednesday (October 22) afternoon.

The NFL announced the Puerto Rican reggaeton artist as the Super Bowl LX headliner on September 28. Bad Bunny commands massive social media influence with 49 million Instagram followers and 81 million monthly Spotify listeners.

The petition gained traction across social media platforms as country music supporters shared their preference for traditional American artists and creator Kar Shell argues the halftime show should celebrate American musical heritage.

“The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most watched music performances worldwide, celebrating not just the sport but the cultural tapestry of America,” Shell wrote.

The campaign emphasizes three core principles: maintaining family-friendly entertainment, removing political elements and honoring American music traditions. Shell believes Strait represents these values better than the current selection.

Country music advocates point to Strait’s legendary status as “The King of Country” with over 60 number-one hits spanning four decades. The Texas native has sold more than 120 million records worldwide and maintains a devoted fanbase across multiple generations.

Bad Bunny’s selection generated mixed reactions from American audiences.

Some celebrated the historic choice of the first Latin male artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. Others criticized the decision, citing concerns about political messaging and cultural representation.

Turning Point USA announced a competing “All American Halftime Show” celebrating “faith, family, and freedom” in direct response to the NFL’s announcement.

The organization founded by Charlie Kirk plans to counter-program during the official halftime performance.

Super Bowl LX will take place on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The halftime show traditionally attracts over 100 million viewers worldwide, making it one of television’s most-watched musical performances.