“Baddies” Star Tommie Lee Accused of Smashing Fan’s Face With Shot Glass

Tommie Lee allegedly injured a Houston man with a thrown shot glass during a Zeus Network event and a police report was filed.

Tommie Lee allegedly turned a Zeus Network event in Houston into a hospital run after a shot glass she reportedly hurled from the stage struck a 20-year-old attendee in the face.

According to Davion Chambers, what was supposed to be a fun night out at the “Baddies” tour quickly spiraled into chaos when Tommie Lee, known for her time on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, allegedly reacted to objects being thrown at her by retaliating, only to hit the wrong person.

“Tommie was on stage performing. There were Baddies upstairs in the VIP section, and they were throwing things at Tommie. Tommie reacted, thinking it was the crowd, and she threw the shot glass at me,” Chambers told The Houston Chronicle.

Video footage from the event appears to show Lee tossing the glass into the audience.

Chambers was struck near his left eye, causing a deep cut that required emergency care and stitches. He said the impact was so sudden and disorienting, he initially thought he had been headbutted.

Chambers said he struggled to get help from event staff and performers as blood poured down his face. His pleas for assistance were largely ignored until he broke down in tears.

“Nobody gave attention to me until I started crying. I started tapping Baddies. I was tapping all of them, trying to get their attention to let them know this just happened to me,” he said.

Tommie Lee later posted a general apology on her Instagram Stories, addressing “Houston” but not naming Chambers directly. He has since filed a police report and plans to take legal action against both Lee and Zeus Network.

Representatives for Lee have not responded to requests for comment.

Lee’s role in the Baddies franchise is her latest TV gig following her run on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.

This is not Tommie Lee’s first run-in with the law. According to the reality show personality, she has been arrested over 30 times.

In May of 2019, she was sentenced to ten years in prison for one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, three counts of simple battery, family violence, and one count of disrupting public school.

In that incident, she went to her daughter’s school, beat her up and shoved her head in a locker. She managed to avoid serving the prison time after attending a court-ordered residential recovery program.