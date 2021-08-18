Belly’s ‘See You Next Wednesday’ Album To Feature Nas, The Weeknd & More

Canadian rapper Belly is ready to release his next body of work titled See You Next Wednesday on August 27. The XO/Roc Nation representative shared the album’s official tracklist this week.

See You Next Wednesday will feature The Weeknd, Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, PnB Rock, Gunna, Nas, Nav, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Sean, and Benny The Butcher. The song “Die For It” will see The Weeknd and Nas join forces with Belly.

“This album is different, I brought artists into my universe. I promise you, I’m s####### on everything and everyone in my field. Have a good day,” wrote Belly in an Instagram caption.

Belly already dropped music videos for the See You Next Wednesday tracks “Money On The Table” with Benny The Butcher, “Zero Love” with Moneybagg Yo, and “Better Believe” with The Weeknd and Young Thug. All three visuals have more than 19 million combined views on YouTube.

While he brought together a hit row of stars for his upcoming project, See You Next Wednesday is currently does not have a verse from Belly’s Roc Nation boss Jay-Z. However, the 37-year-old performer/producer did speak about the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer co-signing the album.

“I think when somebody I admired and learned from my entire life, to say something like that to me or just tell me that he’s listening, it’s not ’cause I needed validation or anything like that. This is like a full-circle moment, I really dreamt of this day. I think I manifested it about a thousand times through life, like, ‘I know Hov’s gonna hear my s###.’ And it happened, you know? That’s a special thing right there,” Belly told HipHopDX.

See You Next Wednesday follows Belly’s previous studio LPs The Revolution in 2007 and Immigrant in 2018. Over the last six years, he also released mixtapes such as Up for Days in 2015, Another Day in Paradise in 2016, Inzombia in 2016, and Mumble Rap in 2017.