Beyoncé Tears Up As Mom Tina Knowles Honored With Woman Of The Year Award 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé, Solange and Kelly Rowland paid tribute to Tina Knowles as she was honored with Glamour‘s Women Of The Year Award.

Beyoncé became emotional as she watched her mother, Tina Knowles, accept her Glamour Women Of The Year Award.

The superstar songstress watched from the audience as her mother was honored at the ceremony on Tuesday night (October 8).

Beyoncé couldn’t hold back the tears as Tina Knowles expressed her joy at being a mother.

“I’ve been so blessed in my life to do many things. I’ve had many careers, but I’ve always said that the best job that I’ve ever had is being a mother,” Knowles said, choking up.

She continued, adding, “I’ve had the privilege of raising and helping to raise four daughters. Two that were born to me and two that were a gift to me from God. You know, I was somewhat of a rebellious teen and a young adult, and I didn’t always follow the rules, but the day that I became a mother, I decided that this was one thing that I wouldn’t screw up.”

Beyonce, Solange & Kelly Rowland Pay Tribute To Tina Knowles

Beyonce, sister Solange and “bonus daughter” Kelly Rowland all paid tribute to Tina Knowles in a heartwarming video tribute.

Solange credited their mother as a “powerhouse,” while Rowland said Tina Knowles inspires her “to be just as nurturing as she is.”

“What’s not to love about my mom,” Beyoncé said. “She’s also protective and if you try her, Galveston will come out,” she added, referencing her mother’s Texan roots.

Beyoncé, Solange, and Kelly honor Miss Tina at tonight’s @glamourmag “Woman of the Year” event.



“If you try her, Galveston will come out!” pic.twitter.com/bL6nczSgpZ — BEYONCÉ LEGION 𐚁 (@BeyLegion) October 9, 2024

Echoing Beyoncé’s words, Tina Knowles told Glamour Magazine “when it came to my kids, I didn’t play.”

Knowles, who also serves as vice chairwoman of Cécred, Beyoncé’s hair-care line, recalled hitting the road with Destiny’s Child as their hairdresser.

“Very early on, I started doing the girls’ hair to earn my keep, so that I could travel with them because I wanted to protect them,” she explained “Not because I wanted to go and be on planes every day, because there was nothing glamorous about it, but it was to protect my kids. The industry can chew you up and spit you out.”