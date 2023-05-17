Beyoncé Teases New Hair Care-Based Venture To Honor Mother’s Legacy 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé announced a secret new project to carry on her mother’s legacy. “I watched her heal and be of service to so many women.”

Beyoncé doesn’t post much on Instagram outside of glossy pictures of her, Jay-Z, and their beautiful children, but when she does, you better believe it’s a major announcement that causes ripples online.

Her latest post did just that as the superstar songstress teased a new venture that seemingly sees her branching into hair care.

Despite being on one of the most highly anticipated tours of recent times, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share a reflective post with a surprise twist at the end. The first in the trio of images sees Bey sitting at a beauty vanity while styling her hair. On the counter next to her sits a variety of products with what appears to be handwritten labels.

The second slide is a close-up of a young Beyoncé smiling while her hair is braided. In the final slide, Beyoncé shared a letter reflecting on her first job before revealing her secret project.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” Beyoncé began.

“Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done,” she continued. “I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon.”

Beyoncé added: “I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Check out the post below.