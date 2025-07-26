Beyoncé’s Delivers $3M To California Wildfire Victims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé delivered more than just music to Southern California this year—her BeyGOOD foundation helped funnel over $3 million in direct relief to victims of the devastating Eaton Fire and other Los Angeles-area wildfires.

The multi-pronged effort included cash grants, wellness events, clothing donations, and even tickets to Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” Tour.

The support came as part of a larger response from the music industry, which rallied behind the FireAid benefit concert that raised a staggering $100 million just weeks after the fires scorched the region.

The Eaton Fire ignited on January 7 near Eaton Canyon in Los Angeles County. Fed by Santa Ana winds that reached 100 mph, the blaze tore through more than 14,000 acres.

Seventeen people lost their lives, over 9,400 buildings were destroyed and more than 100,000 residents were forced to evacuate from cities including Pasadena and Altadena.

The fire, which burned for 24 days before being fully contained on January 31, also damaged water systems and disrupted schools and science facilities.

Southern California Edison is currently under investigation, with lawsuits alleging the utility’s power lines sparked the fire.

The BeyGOOD Foundation continues to coordinate with community groups to distribute remaining funds and support long-term recovery.