Bhad Bhabie Seemingly Reunites With Ex-Boyfriend After Abuse Accusations 

Earlier this month, Bhad Bhabie accused Le Vaughn of abusing her and posted a photo of a badly bruised eye.

Bhad Bhabie appears to be back with the father of her child, Le Vaughn, after accusing him of beating her and sharing photos of the alleged abuse earlier this month.

On Tuesday evening (July 16), the internet personality/rapper uploaded a photo of her passionately kissing someone who appears to be Le Vaugh on her Instagram Stories. She also shared a selfie and tagged Le Vaughn, writing, “Lucky you.”

Bhad Bhabie previously shared footage of Le Vaughn attacking her and photos of her injuries in a post on July 7. She also shared a statement claiming “extreme” abuse rarely happens and said Le Vaughn was seeking help.

“I love that man more than I love myself and it’s honestly really sad,” she wrote. “But unfortunately this is real life. I know the easy way out is to leave and that’s better said than done. This doesn’t happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem. He’s going to get the help he needs.”

Bhad Bhabie also insisted Le Vaughn is aware “there’s no room for mistakes,” and said she made the allegations because she wants him to “take accountability and make a REAL CHANGE.”

Bhad Bhabie was beaten by her baby dad last night

However, her remarks led fans to believe she was reuniting with her ex.

“I wasn’t gonna speak on this but who said I was staying?” she wrote in response to an Instagram user urging her to leave Le Vaughn. “What about that post made y’all think I’m staying? Bc I said I love him? Bc I said he’s gonna get help? I’m so confused and apparently so are y’all.”

Nonetheless, it appears that Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaugh are back together. They welcomed a daughter earlier this year named Kali Love.

