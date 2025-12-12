Bianca Censori Launches Controversial Human Furniture Display In Seoul

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Bianca Censori made waves in Seoul with a latex-clad performance art show featuring masked women posed as household furniture.

Bianca Censori stunned Seoul with a provocative performance art debut featuring masked women posed as household objects and herself clad in a latex bodysuit.

The Australian designer introduced her latest creative venture, “Bio Pop (The Origin),” at a performance space in South Korea’s capital on December 11 and 12, 2025.

The installation challenged viewers with a surreal blend of eroticism and domestic symbolism, placing human bodies at the center of the exhibit—literally.

Censori stood at the forefront of the display wearing a red latex bodysuit with a pointed cone bra, reminiscent of Madonna’s iconic look. She completed the outfit with matching boots, reinforcing her pattern of headline-grabbing fashion statements.

The installation included women masked and arranged as functional items, lamps, chairs, and other home furnishings, described in official materials as “furniture.”

Their stylized, restrained poses aimed to question how the human body is viewed and used in domestic settings.

According to the project description, “Bio Pop” explores “the body inside the language of the domestic.” The Seoul show marked the first installment in what Censori says will be a multi-year international series.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, attended the event, showing public support for his wife amid ongoing speculation about their relationship. His appearance at the show helped quell online rumors of a split.

The concept drew comparisons to Marina Abramović’s endurance-based performance art, which pushes physical and psychological boundaries. Like Abramović, Censori is using the human form as both subject and medium.

Censori’s previous public appearances, including a revealing look at the Grammy Awards, have kept her in the spotlight. This latest project only amplified that visibility, as clips from the Seoul event circulated widely on social media.

The event was first teased through cryptic Instagram posts that read, “BIO POP (THE ORIGIN) – SEOUL, KOREA DECEMBER 11TH/12TH 2025.”

The vague announcement stirred curiosity among her 500,000 followers.

Future installations are already in development, with plans to expand the Bio Pop project to other global cities. Each stop will focus on a different theme related to domesticity and objectification.

The Seoul exhibition wraps up on December 12, 2025.