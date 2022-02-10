Rapper Big Bhris Identified As Gunman In Recent Atlanta Cop Shooting

Atlanta rapper Big Bhris, an alleged member of the Young Slime Life gang, is accused of shooting an Atlanta Police officer.

According to 11 Alive, the 22-year-old artist, whose real name is Chris Eppinger, is said to have shot Officer David Rodgers six times on Monday, February 7th.

A warrant states that the rising rapper, who released the song “On the Block,” shot the cop after he tried to detain him for an armed robbery charge.

The larceny that Big Bhris was wanted for happened in October.

Allegedly, the YSL member robbed another artist who was filming a rap video in a park located behind Cleveland Avenue Library. Big Bhris and an associate allegedly stole the person’s iPhone, Gucci wallet, diamond earrings, and Rolex watch.

Big Bhris is said to have gloated on social media about the theft, posting the items for others to see. Rodgers had a warrant secured to legally arrest the man for the aforementioned crime.

Rodgers sustained substantial injuries from the assault. One bullet struck him in the side of his head, one hit him in the knee, and four others pounded into his shoulder.

As a result, Big Bhris faces attempted murder charges, coupled with charges related to his alleged gang affiliations.

However, the “Murder on My Mind” rapper says that he did not do it.

He might deny this shooting, but videos on his YouTube are making it difficult for the artist to deny his affiliation with YSL.

The warrant says, “Numerous videos featuring ‘Big Bhris’ have been posted on YouTube of which Mr. Eppinger and other documented YSL gang members wearing YSL clothing can be observed displaying firearms and throwing up YSL gang hand signs pledging their allegiance to the gang and taunting rival gang members.”

The gang is notoriously known for its “ruthless pedestrian and home invasion style robberies” as well as “drive-by shootings resulting in death and serious injury,” the Atlanta Police Department states.

The force also contends that members are drug dealers who are “known to sell and possess illegal narcotics ranging from marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, and liquid promethazine/codeine cough syrup.”

Law enforcement has presented such a case, that Big Bhris will have an uphill battle to prove that he is innocent while behind bars.

On Tuesday, February 8th, a judge denied the rapper bond, holding him for the cop’s shooting and armed robbery charges.

The judge stated that he believed the alleged gang member to be a flight risk and would likely re-offend.