BigXThaPlug Says No To Ozempic & BBL, Yes To Working Out

BigXThaPlug dismissed surgery rumors and showcased his workout regimen as he launched into a health-focused 2024 with a goal of turning riches into real wealth.

BigXThaPlug hit the gym and hit record, using his Instagram to shut down rumors and reclaim the narrative around his body transformation as he kicks off the new year with a focus on health and longevity.

The Dallas rapper known for his booming presence and breakout track “The Largest” is now aiming to get smaller, on purpose. Weighing in at nearly 440 pounds and standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, BigXThaPlug has long stood out in Hip-Hop for more than just his bars.

But now, he’s making it clear that his weight loss is the result of sweat equity, not surgery or shortcuts.

“See, the only reason I’m showing y’all this s### is that n#### really putting in this work, sweat and all this other s###, is because I don’t need y’all m############ popping out saying, ‘oh, BigXThaPlug got a BBL, got his body done.’ No, no, n####. This is all hard work, dedication, n####. Come on, man,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram, where he documented his workout routine.

The rapper emphasized that his motivation isn’t vanity, it’s vitality.

“Yeah, get up, get active, drink some water, hit that gym. I’ve been rich. Now it’s time for me to be wealthy. Come on, man.”

BigXThaPlug, who has built a loyal following by defying traditional Hip-Hop aesthetics, said his decision to get fit is about more than image. It’s about redefining what success looks like beyond the charts and the chains.

“And I know some of y’all might not understand that. Y’all saying, oh, what you mean you already rich, now you’re trying to be wealthy? They say health is wealth. I got the money. Now I need to be healthy so I can be wealthy. You dig,” he added.

His transparency comes at a time when celebrity transformations often spark speculation about cosmetic procedures or prescription aids like Ozempic.

BigXThaPlug made it clear: he’s not about that life. He’s grinding for every pound lost.