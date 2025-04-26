BigXthaPlug Opens Up For First Time About His Son’s Autism

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

BigXthaPlug shared his family’s autism journey for the first time, joining the Autism Society’s campaign to promote understanding and support.

BigXthaPlug is stepping away from the mic and into a more personal spotlight, revealing for the first time his experience as a father to an autistic son as part of the Autism Society of America’s “Autism Is” campaign.

The Dallas-born rap heavyweight, known for platinum hits like “Texas” and “Mmhmm,” is using his platform to speak directly to families navigating autism, especially in communities where awareness and resources are scarce.

“As a dad to an autistic son, I’ve seen the importance of being understood for who you truly are,” he said. “This is personal for me—it’s about sharing our journey, showing up for my son, and breaking down the walls around autism. It’s about being real, spreading awareness, and making sure no one feels alone in this.”

The “Autism Is” campaign centers on lived experiences and aims to dismantle stereotypes by amplifying authentic voices across the spectrum.

BigXthaPlug’s involvement brings visibility to an often-overlooked intersection of Hip-Hop culture and neurodiversity advocacy. With his 6-year-old son in mind, BigXthaPlug is pushing for broader understanding.

“It’s not just about awareness,” he said. “It’s about acceptance, access and making sure every kid gets what they need to thrive.”

The Autism Society, the oldest grassroots autism organization in the U.S., supports more than 500,000 people annually through its 70-plus affiliates.

The group’s campaign highlights that Autism is not a one-size-fits-all diagnosis—some individuals need lifelong care, while others live independently with minimal support.

BigXthaPlug’s decision to speak publicly comes at a high point in his career.

His sophomore album, Take Care, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and has racked up over three billion streams. He recently wrapped a sold-out, 30-city tour and performed at Coachella.

Still, despite the accolades, this moment marks a different kind of milestone.

“This is bigger than music,” he said. “This is about my son. This is about our story.”