Bill Cosby Admits He Got Drugs From Gynecologist For Freaking Off

Bill Cosby admitted under oath that he got seven Quaalude prescriptions from a gynecologist to give to women for sex.

Bill Cosby admitted under oath that he refilled Quaalude prescriptions seven times with plans to give the pills to women for sex.

The 86-year-old comedian made the shocking confession in a sealed deposition that’s now part of legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Cosby said he got the prescription from Dr. Leroy Amar, a gynecologist who handed him the script during a poker game at Cosby’s Los Angeles home before 1972.

Cosby told lawyers he never took a single Quaalude himself. The pills were round and white, according to court papers filed in the lawsuit brought by Donna Motsinger.

Motsinger claims Cosby drugged and raped her in 1972 when she worked as a server at the Trident restaurant in Sausalito, California. She says Cosby gave her what she thought was aspirin, but after taking the pill, she started falling in and out of consciousness.

The woman woke up the next day at her house wearing only her underwear.

Dr. Amar lost his California medical license in 1979, making him, according to court documents, a “disgraced” gynecologist. The timing matters because Cosby got the prescription before 1972, years before the doctor’s license got pulled.

This isn’t the first time Cosby’s Quaalude use has come up in court. Back in 2015, he admitted in another deposition that he obtained prescription Quaaludes “to give to women he wanted to have sex with.”

That admission came during Andrea Constand’s civil lawsuit. Constand worked for Temple University’s women’s basketball team when Cosby assaulted her at his Pennsylvania home in 2004. She settled her civil case for $3.38 million.

Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018 for the Constand case. He served more than two years in prison before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction in June 2021.

The court ruled that Cosby’s due process rights were violated. Former prosecutor Bruce Castor had promised Cosby in 2005 that he wouldn’t face criminal charges, which allowed Cosby to testify in the civil case without invoking his Fifth Amendment rights.

More than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault over four decades. Most cases fell outside the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution.

Cosby’s legal team is now seeking to have Motsinger’s lawsuit dismissed. The case involves allegations from 1972, when Motsinger was working at the famous Sausalito restaurant.

Motsinger’s lawyers are fighting back against the dismissal attempt. They’re using Cosby’s own words from the deposition as evidence in their case.

The comedian built his career on family-friendly comedy and his role as Dr. Cliff Huxtable on The Cosby Show. That wholesome image crumbled as dozens of women came forward with similar stories of being drugged and assaulted.

Cosby’s admission about getting seven prescriptions shows a pattern of planning. He told lawyers he specifically sought out the drugs to give to women, not for his own use.