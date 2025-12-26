Blueface Debt To Soulja Boy’s Baby’s Mom Swells To $130K As Legal Bill Mounts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface owes more than $130,000 to a woman who won a defamation case against him while he was in prison. The rapper got out of jail in November 2025 after serving 21 months, but still faces a massive $13 million lawsuit over a strip club shooting.

Jackilyn Martinez filed her lawsuit in December 2023 after Blueface posted on social media suggesting that Soulja Boy’s 2-year-old child could be his. Martinez is the boy’s mother. The rapper never responded to the case and lost by default.

Judge Peter Hernandez awarded Martinez $123,245 in April, which includes $100,000 for her pain and suffering. With interest, the judgment has grown to about $131,655 according to MyNewsLA.

The judge ordered that royalties collected by BMI and ASCAP on Blueface’s behalf be assigned to Martinez.

Martinez said she suffered “severe emotional and mental distress, including depression, anxiety, panic attacks and crying spells” from Blueface’s statements. She also said she has not been intimate with the rapper since 2018.

Blueface was sentenced to four years in prison in August 2024 for violating his probation from a 2021 assault case. He was convicted of attacking a security guard at a North Hollywood lounge after being asked to leave. The rapper served his time at North Kern State Prison.

He got out in November 2025 after serving about 21 months. His early release surprised many people. His family announced his freedom on social media.

Since getting out, Blueface has returned to music. He dropped his first single since prison, called “Babygirl,” featuring Hazel-E in the music video. The track marked his comeback after nearly two years behind bars.

But the rapper faces much bigger legal problems.

He owes over $13 million in a separate civil lawsuit over a strip club shooting. A Nevada judge ordered him to pay Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club $13 million to cover lost revenues and lease payments after a 2022 shooting.

The shooting happened in October 2022 outside the Las Vegas strip club. The incident forced the venue to permanently shut down. Blueface has also been ordered to pay over $1 million in interest, in addition to the $13 million in damages.

Blueface has been trying to rebuild his finances through music and streaming.