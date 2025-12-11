Blueface Royalties Seized For Defaming Soulja Boy’s Baby Mama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface faces royalty seizure as judge orders his music earnings assigned to satisfy $125K defamation judgment.

Blueface’s financial empire faces serious threats as a Los Angeles judge orders his music royalties seized to satisfy a $125,000 defamation judgment, marking another blow to the rapper’s already troubled legal and financial standing.

The 28-year-old rapper lost a major court battle when Judge Peter Hernandez ruled that royalties collected by BMI and ASCAP must be assigned to Jackilyn Martinez.

She won the nearly $125,000 default judgment in a defamation case that Blueface completely ignored, reports MyNewsLA.

Martinez filed her Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit in December 2023 after Blueface posted on social media suggesting that Soulja Boy’s 2-year-old child could be his.

Martinez is the mother of the boy and described suffering “severe emotional and mental distress, including depression, anxiety, panic attacks and crying spells” from the rapper’s statements.

The original judgment awarded Martinez $123,245, including $100,000 for pain and suffering. With interest, the amount had grown to $129,150 by mid-October, according to her attorney Michael Berke’s sworn declaration.

This latest legal setback comes as Blueface deals with multiple serious legal troubles. The “Respect My Cryppin” rapper was sentenced to four years in prison in August 2024 for violating his probation stemming from a September 2021 assault case.

He was convicted of attacking a security guard at a North Hollywood lounge after being asked to leave.

However, Blueface was released from North Kern State Prison in November 2025 after serving approximately 21 months of his four-year sentence.

His early release came as a surprise to many, with his family announcing his freedom on social media.

Since his release, Blueface has wasted no time returning to music. He dropped his first single since prison, called “Babygirl,” featuring Hazel-E in the music video. The track marked his comeback after nearly two years behind bars.

But Blueface isn’t just focusing on music to rebuild his finances. The rapper has been actively pursuing reality TV and streaming opportunities to diversify his income streams.

The royalty seizure represents a significant financial blow for Blueface, who still faces over $13 million in other civil suits.