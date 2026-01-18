Blueface Says He’s In Love With Coi Leray, Gives Justin LaBoy 90 Days

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface confessed his love for Coi Leray while discussing his messy relationships with Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean.

Blueface made another bold play for Coi Leray‘s heart by confessing his love for the Boston native.

During his recent appearance on Shirley’s Temple, the Los Angeles rapper added another chapter to his complicated romantic history.

But it was his thirst for Coi Leray that made things awkward, given the “Players” rapper’s current relationship with Justin LaBoy, which appears serious.

The couple has been spotted together at various events, including Boston Celtics games, and Coi Leray has publicly declared she’s “in love” with LaBoy on social media. Blueface is confident it won’t last.

“I’ll give it about 90 days. He’s gonna cheat on her like the last n#### did,” Blueface said, referring to Trippie Redd, with whom Coi has a child. “They leave one and get with the next one, then it happens again. It’s going to take a female to stop a man from cheating.”

Blueface said he previously dated Coi for six months. If they got back together, Bluefac revealed he would cut off all other women and even give her the code to his phone.

Blueface’s current relationship status remains complicated. He’s been linked to Nevaeh Akira since his release from prison, but their relationship appears rocky.

Recent social media drama suggests Nevaeh is pregnant with his child, though Blueface has supposedly “dropped her from his roster” after she acted up online about his connections to other women.

Neveah has been cut from the roster she did not make the team this is a dictatorship not a democracy — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 14, 2026

The rapper’s history with his baby mothers adds context to his Coi Leray confession. During the interview, Blueface opened up about his tumultuous relationships with Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock.

He confirmed he gave Jaidyn $90,000 while incarcerated but felt abandoned when she didn’t support him during his hardest moments.

“I gave her enough money to not work,” Blueface explained. “She got $90,000 and she didn’t give me nothing. No money on my books.”

His relationship with Chrisean Rock remains equally messy. The two share a son together, but their volatile dynamic has played out publicly for years. Blueface recently commented on Chrisean getting slapped during a Compton appearance, saying she “deserved it” for her past behavior.

This isn’t Blueface’s first attempt at winning Coi Leray’s attention. He’s previously made public comments about his attraction to her, but she’s never reciprocated his interest.

His latest confession suggests he’s still holding onto hope despite her obvious happiness with someone else.