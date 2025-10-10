Blueface’s Las Vegas Strip Club Ban Lifted By Local Judge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface can now legally return to the Las Vegas Strip for work-related appearances after a judge removed a restriction that had barred him from the city’s entertainment hub for nearly two years following a 2022 shooting outside a strip club.

Clark County District Court Judge Kathleen Delaney approved the change on Tuesday, lifting the ban that had prohibited the 28-year-old rapper from entering both the Strip and Downtown Las Vegas.

The court order, however, limits his presence to employment purposes only, according to documents reviewed by 8 News Now.

Despite the ruling, Blueface remains locked up in a California prison, serving a four-year sentence for violating probation tied to a 2021 assault case. His father first announced the sentencing via Instagram in August 2023.

According to state corrections records, he won’t be eligible for parole until December 2025.

The Las Vegas ban stemmed from a shooting in October 2022 outside the now-defunct Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club. Prosecutors initially charged Blueface with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man in the hand during a confrontation outside the venue.

Court records say the altercation began after the victim recognized Blueface inside the club and later made a sarcastic remark about the rapper “speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle.”

The rapper later accepted a plea deal, reducing the charges to battery and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. Judge Delaney sentenced him to probation for up to three years, suspending a potential prison term of two to five years.

The shooting had costly consequences for Euphoric. The club’s owner sued him, claiming the incident led to the immediate revocation of business licenses, forcing the venue to shut down.

A civil court judge ordered Blueface to pay more than $13 million in damages.

His legal troubles escalated when he violated the terms of his probation. In February 2024, Judge Delaney issued a bench warrant after a video surfaced from a December 2023 Salt Lake City concert.

In June 2024, Blueface was arrested again on a robbery charge after allegedly snatching a phone from a fan at the Palms casino. Prosecutors later dropped the charge once he was sentenced in the shooting case.

The California Department of Corrections confirmed Blueface’s current prison term stems from repeated violations of his 2021 probation. He had been barred from traveling to Las Vegas but reportedly did so anyway, which contributed to his incarceration.

Blueface recently drew attention online after posting prison photos to Instagram in August 2025. The images revealed a visibly altered appearance, including new face tattoos and a noticeably older look.

“This is not a 50/50 yard,” he wrote in the caption. Social media users quickly reacted to the transformation. “He aged like 50 years in jail,” one person commented. Another added, “They need to let him out before he tattoo his nose.”