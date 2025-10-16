Booba Detained By Paris Police Over Rival Rapper’s Harassment Complaint

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Booba was arrested in Paris after Gims and his wife accused the rapper of psychological harassment and cyberbullying.

Booba was taken into custody on Wednesday in Paris after rival rapper Gims filed a police complaint accusing the outspoken rapper of harassment and online abuse.

The artist was detained and questioned by authorities over claims of psychological harassment and cyberbullying made by Gims and his wife, Demdem, over his song “Dolce Camara.”

The complaint is tied to their long-running public feud, which has played out across social media and in the press.

The arrest marks another legal hurdle for Booba, who has previously been indicted in a separate harassment case involving Magali Berdah, a well-known figure in French reality television.

His aggressive online persona and public clashes have made him a controversial figure in the French Hip-Hop scene.

Gims, a chart-topping artist with a massive following in the Francophone world, has largely avoided public spats but took legal action this time. The rivalry between the two rappers has simmered for years, fueled by insults, diss tracks and social media jabs.

According to French media outlet Le Parisien, legal proceedings are expected to move forward in the coming days.