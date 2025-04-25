Boosie Badazz Fires Back At Kanye West’s Insults With Brutal NSFW Post

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz torched Kanye West with a graphic post after West called him “poor” and said he “smells” during a livestream with Digital Nas.

Boosie Badazz clapped back at Kanye West with a graphic and profanity-laced post on X after West insulted him during a livestream, calling him “poor” and saying he “smells.”

West made the remarks during a recent live stream with producer Digital Nas. “I know that n#### smell poor and I’ve never met him,” West said of Boosie. “That n#### is poor; what the f### I’m talking about, smell?”

He added, “They took a p############ and made him smell s###. He talking himself.”

Ye says Boosie smells poor ☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/gX5VNw3HE5 — 𝗔𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼 (@apollovwrld) April 24, 2025

Boosie didn’t hold back in his response. The Baton Rouge rapper posted a heavily edited image of West appearing to perform oral sex on a man, clearly referencing West’s controversial lyrics from his recent track “Cousins.”

“I SMELL LOL NEVER,” he tweeted Thursday night (April 24). “YOUR MOUTH [SMELLS] LIKE A HAM N CHEESE HOT POCKET WHEN IT COME OUT THE MICROWAVE!! WHAT U NEED TO DO IS WATCH WHAT U TWEET BRO.”

Boosie continued, “U HAVE SONS WHO LOOK UP TO U N VALUE YOUR WORDS. U JUST MOTIVATED YOUR SON TO PUT A DICK N HIS MOUTH. YOURE MAKING YOUR SON SUSPICIOUS OF WHAT A DICK TASTE LIKE!! Ye ‘The professional dick sucker.’”

The reason behind West’s outburst remains unclear, but it follows previous tension between the two artists.

Kanye West Reacts To Boosie’s Car Crash

Earlier this month, after Boosie was involved in a car crash, West posted a now-deleted tweet implying divine retribution was at play.

“Man, can everyone let this be a lesson: Don’t have handlers make you go against God’s favorite,” West wrote, hinting that those who cross him face consequences.

Despite their rocky history, Boosie had recently expressed sympathy for West after the rapper revealed disturbing childhood experiences in his song “Cousins.”

“DAM KANYE I FEEL BAD FOR THIS DUDE THIS DUDE BEEN THREW SOME S### BRA. THE RANTS MAKE SINCE NOW. THIS MAN WAS SUCKING DICK AS A CHILD,” Boosie wrote on X.

He continued, “SMH HIS MIND IS F##### UP I HATE HIM HAVING TO GO THROUGH THIS AS A CHILD THIS MAN COMING FOR ANY N EVERYONE WITH A RAPTURE WHOEVER WRONGED HIM N THEY IN TROUBLE.”

The two have clashed before, including when Boosie publicly criticized West for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt and commenting on civil rights icons.