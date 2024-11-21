Boosie Badazz Plans To Impregnate Fiancée Days After She Gives Birth 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz once dreamed of having 10 children, and while his fiancée is pregnant with baby number nine, he’s already planning his tenth.

Boosie Badazz is yet to welcome baby number nine, but the Baton Rouge rapper is intent on having his tenth child as soon as possible and plans on getting down to business days after his fiancée gives birth.

The rapper recently announced his fiancée, Rajel Nelson, is pregnant with his ninth child. The couple are expecting a little girl, but Boosie had set his heart on another son and wants to start trying for a boy without delay.

“Yeah, I wanted a boy,” he admitted during a recent Instagram Live. “I ain’t tripping I’ma to put another one in her right after that. Other people wait six weeks, I don’t wait six days. I ain’t waiting six days. I’m gone get that boy.”

Boosie doubled down, saying, “I’m going right back in there. I’m finna load her up.”

When a fan said Boosie was “trying to stop [Nelson’s] motion,” he agreed. “Yup,” he added. “Sit your ass down.”

Speaking directly to his fiancée, Boosie joked, “You doing too much. Sit your ass down. Cook, clean and wash dishes and fold up clothes and enjoy this s###. I got this. Ya heard me. Yeah, sit your ass down and breed.”

While Boosie seemingly wants his fiancée to become a full-time baby-maker, fans previously accused of her trying to trap Boosie with a child, branding her a golddigger.

“I get up and make my coins just like everybody else,” she asserted earlier this month. “Now if you living off your n####, that’s your business but don’t try to pin my life to yours. Now clock that tea.”

While Boosie wants to extend his growing family even further, his relationship with his daughter, Poison Ivi, is far from rosy. The 22-year-old rising rapper recently broke down while calling out her father’s hypocrisy over his remarks about her sexuality.