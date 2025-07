Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz blasted federal charges against Gilbert Arenas as racially biased and called the poker case “bullsh*t” in a heated social media post.

Boosie Badazz unloaded on social media Wednesday (July 31) over Gilbert Arenas’ federal indictment tied to a high-stakes poker ring, calling the charges “b#######” and accusing the justice system of racial bias.

The Baton Rouge rapper didn’t hold back, defending the former NBA All-Star and slamming what he sees as a double standard in how Black public figures are treated when it comes to private gambling.

“THIS BEEN GOING ON SINCE THE EARLY 1900s,” Boosie wrote on X. “THIS IS ANOTHER TACTIC TO TAKE ‘US’ DOWN. N IM NOT RACIST BUT THEY NOT GO LOCK UP A WHITE ATHLETE / ENTERTAINER UP FOR PLAYIN POKER AT HIS DAM HOUSE WITH HIS MILLIONAIRE FRIENDS.”

Boosie compared Arenas’ alleged poker setup to a casual dice game among friends, saying the whole thing was being blown out of proportion. “Set a poker game at his spot n won off the hands played,” he posted, arguing that entertainers and athletes have long hosted similar gatherings without legal trouble.

He also dismissed reports about the custom poker table bearing Arenas’ name, calling it “HOUSE DECORATIONS” and noting that many wealthy homeowners personalize their game rooms.

“ANOTHER TACTIC TO TAKE THE BLACK MAN DOWN. THE TRUTH HURTS,” Boosie added.

Gilbert Arenas Released On $50,000 Bond

Arenas, once known on the court as “Agent Zero,” was arrested and charged with three felonies: conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, operating an illegal gambling business and making false statements to federal agents.

Federal prosecutors allege that from September 2021 through July 2022, Arenas’ Encino mansion was used to host underground poker nights, complete with armed security, private chefs, valets and women hired to serve drinks, give massages and keep players company. The indictment claims Arenas collected a rake from each game and coordinated with others to run the operation.

One of his co-defendants, Yevgeni Gershman, is described as a suspected Israeli organized crime figure who allegedly managed the games and recruited the women, who were required to pay a cut of their tips back to the operation.

The poker setup included a custom table labeled “ARENAS POKER CLUB” featuring a silhouette of Arenas and his jersey number zero.

Arenas pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday (July 30) and was released on a $50,000 bond. If convicted, he could face multiple years behind bars.

After his release, Arenas posted a video on Instagram denying involvement and hinting he would fully cooperate with authorities.

“This aint got shyt to do with me ‘just rented the house’ Wasnt apart of the Festivities,” he said. “#SnitchingGilComingSOON.”