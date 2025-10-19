Brandy Melts Down, Leaves Monica Hanging On Stage During”Boy Is Mine” Tour Stop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Brandy walked off stage mid-show in Chicago after sound issues, leaving Monica to finish “The Boy Is Mine Tour” performance alone.

R&B star Brandy walked off stage mid-performance Saturday night during “The Boy Is Mine Tour” stop at Chicago’s United Center. The sudden departure left co-headliner Monica to complete the show solo.

The incident occurred when Brandy appeared frustrated by sound issues during their joint performance. “Give me one second y’all, I gotta get my…” she told the confused crowd before heading backstage. She never returned.

Monica carried on without her tour partner. The show ended without their signature duet “The Boy Is Mine,” the 1998 hit that made both singers superstars.

I AM WEAK. 😭 Baby, Bay Bay, Babeeee, Brandy better bring herself back on stage in November. That’s all I know https://t.co/Yq1M7RPxIW — 7 (@Juana4ev) October 19, 2025

The Chicago mishap adds tension to what was supposed to be a triumphant reunion. The tour marks the first time the singers have performed together extensively since their highly publicized feud began in the late 1990s.

Their conflict started after “The Boy Is Mine” became a massive hit. The song spent 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, success bred resentment between the teenage stars.

Monica was reportedly upset when Brandy performed their duet solo on “The Tonight Show.” Brandy allegedly took issue with Monica naming her second album after their joint song.

The tension exploded at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. The singers got into a physical altercation backstage before performing their hit live. Monica later confirmed the fight happened during a 2012 interview.

“It started as nothing and it really did turn into something,” Monica said recently on CBS Mornings when announcing the tour. “There was a lot of confusion and conflict and there was a lot of people around.”

She emphasized they were just teenagers when the drama began.

“People forget that you’re having this conversation about children, basically,” Monica explained. “We were teenagers!”

Brandy acknowledged their song’s role in the feud. “The song didn’t help either,” she said. “We were fighting over a boy!”

The singers reconciled over the years. They released “It All Belongs To Me” in 2012 and participated in a successful Verzuz battle in 2020.

Representatives for both artists have not responded to requests for comment about Saturday’s incident.

did anybody figure out what happened to Brandy ch? #TheBoyIsMineTour pic.twitter.com/Nuwy2gYYeU — Zoey. (@iAmYourLeaderr) October 19, 2025