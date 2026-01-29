Brittney Griner Warns America About ICE After Russian Imprisonment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Brittney Griner draws stark parallels between her Russian imprisonment and current ICE operations terrorizing Minneapolis communities.

Brittney Griner wants Americans to understand something crucial about what’s happening in Minneapolis right now.

The WNBA superstar spent 10 months locked up in Russian prisons and sees disturbing similarities between her experience and the federal immigration raids tearing through Minnesota.

Griner’s new ESPN documentary The Brittney Griner Story premieres at Sundance this week. The film chronicles her nightmare detention in Russia from February 2022 until her December prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

But Griner believes her story carries urgent lessons about the ICE surge currently terrorizing Twin Cities communities.

“I hope this film can shed some light into what it could be like if we keep letting this happen,” Griner told The Hollywood Reporter. “Right now, we’re in a very bad place, especially with everything that’s going on in Minnesota and just across our country.”

The Phoenix Mercury center draws direct connections between Russian authoritarianism and Operation Metro Surge. Federal agents have flooded Minneapolis since December 2025, conducting militarized raids that mirror tactics Griner experienced firsthand in Putin’s system.

“I definitely think people will understand a little bit more now and be able to see some comparisons,” she explained.

Griner’s Russian ordeal began with a minor cannabis possession charge at Moscow’s airport. What followed was psychological warfare designed to break her spirit.

Guards forced her to strip naked while male prisoners watched and took photos. She endured filthy conditions, disease, and constant surveillance in a brutal penal colony.

Those same dehumanizing tactics are playing out in Minneapolis today.

Operation Metro Surge has deployed thousands of armed, masked DHS agents who conduct warrantless arrests and use excessive force against peaceful protesters. The federal lawsuit filed by Minnesota’s Attorney General describes agents pointing guns at innocent bystanders and targeting people based on their appearance.

“Many United States citizens have been the victims of unlawful racial profiling by DHS agents due to the color of their skin,” the lawsuit states. One ICE agent reportedly detained someone because “I can hear you don’t have the same accent as me.”

Griner understands that targeting intimately.

Russian authorities weaponized her identity as a Black, gay American athlete. Putin’s regime used her as a political pawn while subjecting her to degrading treatment designed to strip away her humanity.

“They strip it really quick and really well,” Griner recalled in her memoir Coming Home. “You have nothing. It’s like, here’s a toothbrush and some toothpaste and toilet paper. Just those three necessities right there.”

Minneapolis residents are experiencing similar terror tactics. Schools have gone into lockdown to protect students from federal agents.

Businesses report revenue drops of 50-80% as customers fear ICE violence. Local police have worked over 3,000 overtime hours responding to the hell caused by federal operations.

Director Alexandria Stapleton is coming off the incredible success of her documentary with 50 Cent, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Stapleton believes the documentary’s timing makes its message even more powerful.

“When we started, so much of BG’s story was still very foreign,” Stapleton said. “And now to rewatch it and be in the midst of everything that’s exploding in Minnesota and all throughout the United States, it’s crazy.”

The Brittney Griner Story airs on ESPN later this year following its Sundance premiere.