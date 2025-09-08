Busta Rhymes Makes Raunchy Plea to Mariah Carey During VMAs After-Party

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Busta Rhymes took center stage at a raucous after-party following the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (September 7) in New York City, where he stunned the crowd by making an explicit and unscripted pitch to Mariah Carey during his impromptu mic grab.

The Hip-Hop icon didn’t hold back when he addressed Carey directly in front of the packed room. “You ain’t got a husband no more, I wanna hump on your leg,” Busta said into the mic, drawing a mix of gasps and laughter from the crowd. He doubled down moments later, adding, “You ain’t got no husband no more, no fiancés around. Let me hump on your leg, like a nasty dog.”

Carey, who had just been honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award earlier that evening, appeared caught off guard. Though the video doesn’t clearly capture her response, she pointed at Busta and shouted something back, prompting more cheers from the crowd. Busta, amused by his own remarks, laughed as he repeated the line again.

😲😅 Busta Rhymes asks to ‘hump’ Mariah Carey’s leg during wild VMA after-party! https://t.co/wxm5g9nXXA pic.twitter.com/MMZQUN1BOX — TMZ (@TMZ) September 8, 2025

The moment came hours after Carey delivered a high-energy performance of her hits, including “Sugar Sweet,” “Fantasy” and “Obsessed,” during the VMAs ceremony. Her medley followed her acceptance of the prestigious Vanguard Award, which recognizes artists with a lasting impact on music videos and pop culture.

Busta also had a major moment during the awards show, becoming the first recipient of the Rock the Bells Visionary Award. The honor, presented by LL COOL J, celebrated Busta’s decades-long influence on the genre and his boundary-pushing artistry.

The VMAs after-party, already buzzing from the night’s performances and awards, hit another level when Busta made his unfiltered comments. While Carey’s exact reaction remains unclear, the moment quickly spread online, with social media users weighing in on the rapper’s bold approach.