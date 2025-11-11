Cancer Survivor Accuses B.o.B. Of Sexual Assault In San Diego Hotel Suite

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

B.o.B. is accused of sexual assault by a Texas woman who credits his music with helping her through her cancer battle.

Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., aka B.o.B., finds himself at the center of serious legal allegations after a Texas woman filed a lawsuit claiming the rapper sexually assaulted her following his April 2025 performance in San Diego.

The plaintiff, identified only as “Jane” in court documents due to her status as an alleged sexual assault victim, attended the Hip-Hop artist’s show at the California Beer Festival held at Del Mar Fairgrounds on April 26, 2025.

The married mother of two had traveled from Texas specifically to see the performer whose music she credits with helping her survive a cancer diagnosis.

According to legal filings obtained by CBS 8, the woman developed an emotional connection to the rapper’s lyrics during her 2016 cancer treatment. After being declared cancer-free, she planned a trip to visit her cousin in San Diego, timing it to coincide with the artist’s concert appearance.

The performance featured songs from the rapper’s acclaimed 2010 release The Adventures of Bobby Ray, tracks that held special significance for the plaintiff during her medical struggles. During the show, the artist unexpectedly brought her onstage to participate in a dance segment.

Following the performance, the lawsuit states that the rapper’s manager approached the woman with an invitation to an after-party at the performer’s downtown hotel suite.

Court documents reveal her thoughts at the time: “[Jane] viewed the unexpected invitation as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hang out with one of the biggest stars in Hip-Hop, whose music played a major role in keeping her emotionally healthy to continue her arduous struggle against cancer.”

The woman and her cousin arrived at the Westin Hotel in the Gaslamp District around 3 A.M., where they were escorted to the penthouse suite by the rapper’s manager. The lawsuit alleges that problems began when her cousin left the room to retrieve a jacket from their vehicle.

According to the complaint, once alone with the plaintiff, the performer began inappropriate physical contact.

The legal filing describes the alleged assault: “[Jane] was shocked as she didn’t think this could happen and didn’t know what to do. This was coming from the man whose music helped her through her most desperate time; the Hip-Hop artist whom she traveled from Texas to see; and now she is being sexually assaulted by the very same man.”

The lawsuit claims the rapper’s wife entered the room during the incident, prompting him to order her to leave.

Court documents state: “Mr. Simmons got up and walked to the doorway to ensure his wife had left the room and would no longer bother him or interrupt what he was planning to do. He quickly returned to his kneeling position before a seated [Jane], where he resumed rubbing her inner thighs and waist with the intent to sexually assault her.”

The alleged assault continued until the performer’s manager knocked on the door, providing the woman an opportunity to escape. She found her cousin in the hotel lobby, who informed her that security would not permit her return to the penthouse.