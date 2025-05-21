Cardi B Dubbed “Voice Of The Culture” With Upcoming Award

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B will be honored with the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award during a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 8) for her influence on music and social change.

The award, given by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, recognizes artists who shape culture through their creativity and activism. Past recipients include USHER, who places Cardi in elite company.

The Bronx-born rapper has already collected 23 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, along with several ASCAP Pop Music Awards for chart-toppers like “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” “Finesse” and “Girls Like You.”

ASCAP said the honor reflects Cardi’s role in “redefining Hip-Hop culture and challenging societal expectations for women.”

“Cardi B has left an indelible mark on the culture of Hip-Hop by redefining and challenging the norms for women,” ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams said. “Having broken through countless barriers with her unapologetic authenticity and talent, she continues to use her voice to advocate for and inspire others, a true testament to her undeniable impact. We are proud to present Cardi B with this year’s ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award.”

While the award celebrates her past, Cardi is focused on the future. Her long-delayed sophomore album is almost finished and expected to arrive sometime in 2025.

In an interview with Billboard, she described the project as “messy,” emotionally raw and filled with “a lot of lover girl thing too.” She said the album dives into heartbreak, healing and rediscovery.

The follow-up to her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy will likely feature at least 20 tracks, nearly double the number on her first record. She reportedly has over 100 unreleased songs to choose from.

Cardi’s personal life has been anything but quiet. In 2024, she welcomed her third child and filed for divorce, all while staying laser-focused on completing the album.

Recent singles “Like What (Freestyle)” and “Enough (Miami)” have kept her name buzzing as anticipation for the album builds.