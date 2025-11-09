Cardi B Admits “Drama” Has Left Her Emotionally Drained

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B opened up about the emotional exhaustion of constant public conflict while promoting her new album “Am I The Drama?”

Cardi B confronted the chaos and controversy surrounding her name and latest album, Am I The Drama? in a no-holds-barred interview with Paper Magazine, revealing that the constant tension in her life has left her drained and disillusioned.

The pop star, known for her chart-topping hits and headline-grabbing disputes, spoke candidly about the emotional toll of being entangled in ongoing public feuds.

“I be every kind of tired and it exhausts me,” she said, acknowledging that some of the backlash she receives is a direct result of her own actions. “There’s drama that I expected to come. Because if I’m throwing shots at b######, I expect the drama to come from them.”

Cardi has had high-profile clashes with Nicki Minaj, Azealia Banks and her estranged husband Offset, many of which have played out on social media. But what truly wears her down, she said, is the unsolicited conflict.

“However, when people just be trying you, and you’re not even paying attention to them, you’re not even talking to them about them, it’s like, This is why I say that I am the drama,” she explained. “I even bother b**ches when I don’t even give them attention. It’s still an issue. So that just means that is that. I am the drama.”

The Bronx rapper, who skyrocketed to fame with “Bodak Yellow,” admitted that even when she tries to steer clear of confrontation, it finds her anyway.

“No matter how much I avoid it it’s gonna come to me. It’s gonna come to me even with the stupidest stuff,” she said. “Look how it always falls on my lap, honey. One way or another, it just don’t f**king stop.”

Her most recent spat with Minaj on X (formerly Twitter) escalated quickly, with both artists trading personal digs and dragging their family lives into the fray.

The online back-and-forth included accusations involving their children and references to past trauma, pushing their long-standing rivalry to another level.

Cardi’s remarks come as she promotes her upcoming album Am I The Drama?, a title that seems to reflect her current reality as much as it does her public persona.