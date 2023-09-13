Cardi B And Offset Raunchy PDA In Bathroom During MTV VMAs 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset couldn’t keep his hands off his wife, Cardi B, following her sensational performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs Tuesday night (September 12).

The Hip-Hop power couple arrived at the pink carpet hand-in-hand and gazed at each other lovingly before sharing a kiss for the cameras. Once inside, Cardi hit the stage with Megan Thee Stallion to perform their new single “Bongos,” much to the delight of the Migos rapper.

https://x.com/HeardItHereLive/status/1701755905006510457?s=20

He watched on, mesmerized as the duo shut down the VMAs stage with their lively performance. Both Cardi and Megan wore barely there blue sequin bodysuits as they danced up a storm, leaving Offset jumping up and down as they wrapped their set.

https://x.com/msbelcalis/status/1701755300481786154?s=20

However, things got a little heated once Cardi B and Offset headed backstage. While the VMA cameras were not rolling, the NYC icon whipped out her camera and started recording as her husband bent her over a restroom sink. Check out the cheeky video below that Cardi shared on her Instagram Story.

https://x.com/beyoncegarden/status/1701792399133913573?s=20

Their VMA racy PDA comes after Cardi B admitted she wants to make a “freaky” song with Offset.

“I do wanna do more songs with him,” the “Jealousy” hitmaker said during an interview with SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation.

She added, “I do wanna explore. I feel like we do so much rough songs and it’s like, let’s talk about f######. It’s like we always talk about the music. Let’s talk about f###### because I feel like we always like on attack mode when we do songs together. Let’s do a little something, something – freaky, freaky, freaky, freaky.”