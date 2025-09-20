Cardi B Bolts To No. 1, Breaking Nicki Minaj’s Speed Record

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B’s “AM I THE DRAMA?” breaks records by hitting No. 1 on U.S. iTunes in just 30 minutes, surpassing Nicki Minaj’s previous 51-minute record with “Pink Friday 2.”

Cardi B is back in headline-snatching form and this time she’s making digital history.

Her freshly dropped album, AM I THE DRAMA?, stormed up the charts and became the fastest project by a female rapper to hit No. 1 on U.S. iTunes this decade.

This was accomplished in just 30 minutes.

For perspective, Cardi just dethroned her longtime rival Nicki Minaj. Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 previously held the crown with a 51-minute sprint to the top of the digital charts.

Fans are already dissecting the timing and the symbolism, considering both Queens of Hip-Hop have long been compared and contrasted in their respective chart dominance.

The Bronx superstar has made a career out of defying expectations and this latest milestone only adds fuel to her legend. iTunes may not be the end-all metric in today’s streaming-heavy world, but it still reveals just how rabid her fan base is when new music is released.

Cardi has clearly mastered the art of anticipation and delivery, whipping her supporters into a frenzy the moment the album went live. It did not hurt that she skewered her competition on several songs on AM I THE DRAMA?

Female rap has been a battlefield. For more than a decade, Nicki Minaj was the bar. Cardi has spent much of her career proving she belongs in the same conversation. After a long hiatus, she has cemented her bragging rights.

This was a record-breaking moment.

Cardi has a baby on the way and is now planning a tour, so she’s going to have her personal and professional hands full.