Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cardi B went nuclear on Jessie Woo during an X Spaces rant, while defending her relationship with Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B absolutely lost it on Jessie Woo during a heated X Spaces livestream that quickly spiraled from defending her father to destroying anyone questioning her personal choices.

What started as Cardi B addressing false rape allegations about her father turned into a full-blown war against critics when fans alerted her that Jessie Woo was discussing her on another livestream.

The drama exploded when Woo read a viewer comment suggesting Cardi’s newest son with NFL star Stefon Diggs was conceived as “revenge” against her ex-husband, Offset. Cardi’s response was swift and brutal, asking viewers what exactly she would need revenge for when her entire existence already serves that purpose perfectly.

“I don’t need to have a baby for revenge, baby,” Cardi said during the livestream that had thousands of viewers glued to their screens.

“My whole life is revenge. My money is revenge. My career is revenge,” Cardi B continued, making it clear that success speaks louder than any petty moves.

The Bronx rapper didn’t hold back when defending her relationship with Diggs, emphasizing that their son, nicknamed Baby Brim, was conceived out of genuine love and passion.

“Me and my man made that baby with f###### love b####,” Cardi declared, shutting down any suggestions that her pregnancy was calculated or strategic.

Cardi also highlighted her independence as a grown woman who makes her own decisions without needing to manipulate or control anyone to stay committed. She pointed out that Diggs has plenty of options, including other wealthy women, but chose to be with her because of genuine feelings.

Cardi didn’t stop there, calling Woo “another hating ass b####” and accusing her of constantly spreading lies about various situations. She specifically referenced how sacred pregnancy and childbirth are, suggesting that someone without children couldn’t possibly understand the gravity of carrying and raising a human being.

“You think it’s easy to carry life?” Cardi asked, emphasizing that having a baby isn’t comparable to buying a pet or making an impulse purchase.

The tension between Cardi and Jessie Woo dates back to 2021, when the Love and Hip Hop: Miami star claimed someone on Cardi’s team wanted to “knock Nicki Minaj out.”

Cardi B welcomed Baby Brim on November 4, 2025, marking her fourth child overall and first with Diggs, who has children from previous relationships.

She shares three other children with Offset: daughter Kulture, born in 2018, son Wave, born in September 2021, and youngest daughter Blossom, born in September 2025.

Cardi remains in the middle of divorce proceedings with Offset while building her new relationship with the Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver.