Cardi B Defends The Rise Of Female Rappers

After Bronx-raised entertainer Cardi B reached the top of the Billboard charts in 2017, numerous other female rappers have ascended to a mainstream level. Fellow Bronx native Ice Spice is one of the latest artists to break out as a star.

Ice Spice became the topic of conversation recently after the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” performer appeared at the Met Gala. Some critics claimed colorism was the reason for Spice’s promotion to the upper echelon of the entertainment industry so quickly.

Additionally, the New Rory & Mal podcast sparked a conversation about the comparison between the rise of Cardi B and the rise of Ice Spice. Cardi decided to address the “industry plant” allegations during an Instagram Live session.

“When it comes to other female rappers’ success that’s happening now, some females are going to come up faster than others. A lot of people will think, ‘That’s because their labels are putting money behind them,'” stated Cardi B.

The Grammy winner continued, “The labels are putting money behind the girls who people are listening to. So if you feel like somebody is coming really fast, that’s because y’all [are] listening to them. The labels only go with who’s getting the most listens.”

Cardi also offered, “You can’t blame no machine for that. You can’t blame nothing for that. Labels are going to put money on artists that people are listening to. And you can’t hate on that. You can’t hate on nobody else’s come up.”

It is currently unclear where Cardi B and Ice Spice’s personal or business relationship stands at the moment. Back in 2021, prior to becoming famous, Ice Spice expressed interest in wanting to work with Cardi on music.

Last year, Cardi B referenced “Munch” on GloRilla’s national hit “Tomorrow 2” which peaked in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10. In January, Ice Spice expressed gratitude that Cardi mentioned her song on “Tomorrow 2.”

Ice Spice recently teamed up with Nicki Minaj for the “Princess Diana” collaboration. The RiotUSA-produced single peaked in the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

There has been a longstanding feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. The bitter rivalry included a physical confrontation at a 2018 New York Fashion Week afterparty.

Both Cardi B and Ice Spice will head back to New York for Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2023 concert on June 4. Elmont’s UBS Arena will host a lineup of acts that also features female rappers GloRilla, Coi Leray, and Lola Brooke. Hot 97 tapped Cardi as the headliner for the event.