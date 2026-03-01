Cardi B Ends Beef With Trump Advisor Out Of Fear She Will Be Kidnapped

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cardi B withdrew her lawsuit threats against Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz after admitting government surveillance fears.

Cardi B backed down from her legal threats against Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz after revealing she felt paranoid about government surveillance.

The Bronx rapper dropped her lawsuit plans following a heated Twitter exchange that started over Nicki Minaj bot allegations and escalated into personal attacks.

The drama began when Bruesewitz criticized a Politico report claiming Nicki Minaj’s social media presence was artificially boosted by bots.

Bruesewitz accused the study’s authors of having undisclosed ties to Cardi’s management team through agent Mike ‘G’ Guirguis.

Cardi initially fired back with deleted posts threatening legal action against the political strategist. She demanded proof of any connections between herself and the bot analysis company Cyabra.

“Show me where I’m affiliated with this company,” Cardi wrote in her now-deleted response to Bruesewitz’s allegations.

Bruesewitz doubled down on his claims and questioned why Cardi removed her lawsuit threats so quickly. The exchange grew more intense as both sides traded accusations about political motivations and business relationships.

The situation took a dramatic turn when Cardi revealed her real reasons for ending the beef during an X Spaces conversation. She admitted feeling genuinely scared about potential government retaliation.

“I don’t even play that s###. I don’t want no smoke with nobody from the f###### government, b####. I don’t want no beef with no white folks that work in the m############ White House, because, God forbid, my m############ plane blow up on some weird s###. I get kidnapped, they play with my family,” Cardi explained during the live audio session.

The rapper expressed paranoia about being monitored by federal agencies after her public dispute with a presidential advisor. She worried about surveillance and potential threats to her safety and family.

“It makes me feel like people that are in power and are in the White House is watching me and looking at me and stalking me. M############ might be outside my hotel

Bruesewitz responded to Cardi’s retreat with a victory lap on social media, posting his message of forgiveness.

“Thanks for playing, @iamcardib , and I appreciate you dropping your frivolous lawsuit threat against me! I forgive you!” Bruesewitz wrote on X.

The original Cyabra report that started the controversy claimed over 18,000 bots were artificially amplifying Minaj’s posts across social media platforms.

Bruesewitz will appear on a podcast next week to discuss the incident further.