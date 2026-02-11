Cardi B Expands Business Empire With Hair Care Brand

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B announced her hair care brand Grow-Good after three years of development, expanding her business empire before her tour starts.

Cardi B just dropped news that’s been three years in the making: the Bronx rapper announced her hair care brand Grow-Good.

The launch marked another major move in her expanding business empire.

“I’m gonna preview something that I have been working on for the past three years,” Cardi said in an Instagram Story before releasing the teaser video. “I’m so excited because this is my baby, it’s something that is very highly requested, and I’ve been working so long on it!”

The brand name says it all. Grow-Good promises to help customers achieve healthier hair growth. “We want b######’ hair to grow!” Cardi declared in the announcement video.

This launch represents more than just another celebrity beauty line. Cardi’s been sharing her natural hair secrets for years and fans have watched her flaunt her long, healthy, natural hair and begged for her routine.

“When I was younger, I really used to hate my hair. Now that I’m older, I grew to love it, appreciate it… It’s really a part of me,” she explained in the teaser.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUoBJ62jo\_\_

Grow-Good will launch this spring, though specific product details and pricing remain under wraps. The hair care announcement comes as Cardi continues building her business portfolio beyond music.

In April 2025, she partnered with Revolve Group on an exclusive multi-category venture spanning fashion and beauty brands.

“People have been expecting both from me. My beauty line, people have been expecting that, like an album,” Cardi told WWD about the Revolve partnership.

The rapper’s business empire now spans multiple industries. She also co-owns the massively successful Whipshots vodka-infused cream liqueur products.

The timing aligns perfectly with her upcoming tour schedule. Cardi’s “Little Miss Drama Tour” kicks off February 11, 2026, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The 35-show North American trek runs through major markets, including Los Angeles, Houston, Detroit, Chicago, and New York’s Madison Square Garden, before wrapping on April 17, 2026, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.