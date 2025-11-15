Cardi B Hints At Her Newborn’s Cute Name & Discusses Grueling Pregnancy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B revealed her fourth child’s birth and teased his name as “cute” while discussing her difficult pregnancy.

Cardi B confirmed the birth of her fourth child and first with Stefon Diggs during an appearance at a New York City boutique opening, where she also hinted at her newborn son’s name and opened up about a physically taxing pregnancy.

“I’m not sharing the name yet,” the 33-year-old rapper told Highsnobiety at the CYBEX Global flagship launch in Manhattan. “It’s cute.”

The Bronx-born artist, who recently dropped her latest album Am I The Drama?, revealed that her pregnancy required her to stay off her feet for an extended period. “You know, I was a little bit on bed rest because that baby — oh. That baby was heavy,” she said.

The baby boy, born last week, is the first child for Cardi and the New England Patriots wide receiver. The couple’s relationship became public in June 2025 after months of speculation that began in late 2024.

Cardi, who shares three children — Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1 — with Offset, filed for divorce from the Migos rapper in August 2024. She described the separation as “not peaceful at all” during a September interview on The Breakfast Club.

Diggs has an eight-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. He also recently confirmed paternity of another child after taking a test involving an Instagram model.

At the boutique event, Cardi reflected on how motherhood has shaped her identity and how she presents herself.

“I dress like, when was the last time I ain’t had a kid? Before I was 25,” she joked.

She also spoke about the importance of self-respect and setting an example for her children.

“I will stand up for myself,” she said. “Sometimes people be like, ‘Oh no avoid it.’ No, I will stand up for myself. Then my kids can see that they mama ain’t no punk.”

Cardi announced the birth on Instagram Thursday, calling it the beginning of a “next era” in her life. She’s set to kick off her Little Miss Drama Tour on February 11 in Palm Desert, California.