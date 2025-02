Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B fired back at critics accusing her of betraying Megan Thee Stallion by collaborating with Pardison Fontaine.

Cardi B is defending herself from criticism from Megan Thee Stallion fans amid the upcoming release of her song with the H-Town Hottie’s ex Pardison Fontaine.

On Tuesday (February 4), Pardi took to social media to tease a long-lost collaboration with the NY rapper that sat in the vault for nearly a decade.

“It’s BEEN 8 YEARS @iamcardib,” he wrote alongside a song snippet. “GET THIS SONG OFF MY HARD DRIVE!!! N THEY KEEP ASKING FOR THIS !!!”

He then announced that “Toot It” would arrive later this week, on February 7.

However, the announcement drew backlash from Megan Thee Stallion fans, who accused Cardi of betraying her friend by collaborating with her ex, Pardison Fontaine, after he released a diss track about Meg following their breakup.

Cardi B was swift to respond to the criticism, firing back in an X (Twitter) Spaces talk, referring to Pardi as her “best friend” and confirming they’ve been close for over a decade.

“Leave me alone with that Pardison s###,” she demanded. “Pardison f###### did me the f###### hook of ‘Bodak Yellow’ and on top of that he helped me with my f###### album and I been knowing this person since 2012.”

Cardi B Jokes She’s “The Child Of” Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine

Cardi playfully referred to herself as “the child of the relationship” and insisted that the backlash wasn’t coming from Pardison Fontaine or Megan Thee Stallion, but rather from the fans.

Chile cardi love Megan and we love cardi



Yall needa log out every once and a while.



Periodt pic.twitter.com/HJjA5QGe7J — Big Tooley 😈 (@JAY_Z_burner) February 5, 2025

“I wanna make this very clear,” she continued. “When I f### with two people and I like two people, I stay away from their s###. Because when it comes to relationships, some b####### will always happen. And one thing about me, I’m gonna stay neutral and I’m gonna stay the f### out of it.”

Cardi then addressed her “WAP” collaborator and Pardi directly, adding “Both of y’all can attest that that’s how I really am. I don’t wanna hear nothing because I f### with both of y’all and God forbid some s### happen, I don’t want to be in the middle of nobody’s s###. None of that s### is my f###### business.”

Returning to the fans Cardi commanded, “So, stop f###### harassing me. Stop calling me a f### person. Stop calling me a f### b#### because that is not what I am.”

Meanwhile, elsewhere during the conversation, Cardi B confirmed her long-awaited album is complete.