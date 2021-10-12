Offset Buys Cardi B Luxurious Home In The Dominican Republic For Her Birthday

Cardi B celebrated her birthday with a ton of celebrities. And during the party, her hubby gave her an epic birthday present – a new house!

Cardi B celebrated her 29th birthday, and if you follow her life, you know that her husband always gets her something outrageous.

This year, Offset didn’t disappoint.

During her party at the L.A. River Studios on Monday, he presented her with the keys to a new home.

Offset took the mic to share with the revelers his gift, directing everyone’s attention to a big screen where he showed off the new estate. He purchased a brand new house in the Dominican Republic, surrounded by palm trees and sand.

One of the features that make this house extra cool is the pool on the roof.

Offset bought Cardi B a house in the Dominican Republic for her birthday. 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/OmVhOdEluz — Cardi B Promo (@CardiPromo) October 12, 2021

The party was elite.

The invite-only guest list included names like Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Tiffany Haddish, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Lizzo, Winnie Harlow, PnB Rock, Anitta, Larsa Pippen, Karrueche Tran, Jourdan Pauline, and Trey Songz.

They feasted on West Indian foods like jerk chicken, oxtail, plantains, and rice & peas while dancing to classic dancehall tunes.

Cardi B, Hennessy and Megan Thee Stallion watching Normani dance at Cardi’s Birthday Party 😍 pic.twitter.com/CrFvrCHXkl — Cardi B Promo (@CardiPromo) October 12, 2021

✨ Cardi B dances at her 29th birthday party pic.twitter.com/XmOhxK271J — Drama For The Girls (@drama4thegirls) October 12, 2021

Wondering why the Migos chart-topper chose the island for the couple’s new residence? Cardi B’s family is from DR. Her mother is from Trinidad, and her father is from the Dominican Republic.

She once shared about her ethnicity, “One thing that always bothers me is that people know so little about my culture. We are Caribbean people.”

In addition to embracing her Caribbean heritage, she has no problem considering herself Afro-Latina. As far as she is concerned, she is a Black woman.

“Some people want to decide if you’re Black or not, depending on your skin complexion, because they don’t understand Caribbean people or our culture,” she told The Fader. “I don’t got to tell you that I’m Black. I expect you to know it… I expect people to understand that just because we’re not African American, we are still Black. It’s still in our culture. Just like everybody else, we came over here the same f##king way. I hate when people try to take my roots from me.”

Happy Birthday Cardi, and we are still wondering why our invites keep getting lost in the mail!