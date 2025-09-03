Cardi B Promises To Countersue Next Time After Assault Case Victory

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B vowed to countersue anyone who tries to take advantage of her again after a jury cleared her in an assault lawsuit.

Cardi B walked out of a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday (September 2) with a clean slate and a sharp warning after a jury found her not liable in a civil assault case brought by former security guard Emani Ellis.

The 12-person jury needed less than an hour to unanimously side with the Grammy-winning rapper, rejecting Ellis’ claims that she was scratched, spat on and verbally attacked outside a Beverly Hills OB-GYN office in 2018 while Cardi B was pregnant.

The Bronx native testified that the confrontation was verbal only and that Ellis had crossed the line by filming her without permission during a private medical visit.

“To be honest with you, I have missed my kids’ first day of school today,” she said after the verdict. “Because of this, and I’m not even playing around… I swear to God I will say it on my deathbed. I did not touch that woman.”

Ellis maintained her version of events and said through her attorney that she plans to appeal the decision.

Cardi B Urges Supporters Not To Harass Emani Ellis Online

But for Cardi B, the verdict wasn’t just a win—it was a turning point. She made it clear she’s done playing nice with people she believes are trying to cash in on her name.

“With that being said, this time around, I’m going to be nice. The next person to try to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m going to countersue, and I’m going to make you pay because this is not okay.”

She also pushed back on the idea that celebrities are easy targets for settlements.

“So don’t ever think that I’m just going to give you my money that I work hard for,” he said. “I work hard for my money, for my kids, and for people I take care of. So don’t you ever think that you’re gonna sue me, and I’m just going to settle and just give [you] my money? It’s not going to happen.”

Despite her frustration, Cardi B urged her supporters not to harass Ellis online, saying she wanted to move forward without encouraging hate.

This isn’t the first time Cardi B has come out on top in court. In 2022, she won a defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K, who spread false claims about her personal life.

That case ended with a jury awarding Cardi B more than $4 million, including $1.3 million in legal fees.