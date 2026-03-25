Cardi B Says She Has No Time To “Take A Little Butt Out” & Cancels Surgery Plan

Cardi B said she’s scrapping her post-tour surgery plans and loving her body exactly as it is right now, cellulite and all.

Cardi B just flipped the script on her whole body transformation plan.

The rapper sat down with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones on the Today Show to talk about her new haircare line, but the real moment came when she addressed rumors that she would remove her butt implants after her tour wraps.

She was originally planning to head to Colombia for a procedure, but according to the Today Show, she’s completely changed her mind.

“I was saying that, but I’m not gonna do it,” the 33-year-old explained. “I was just gonna take a little bit of butt out, but I don’t have time for that.”

Translation: she’s got too much going on to deal with three months of recovery. What really matters is where her head’s at right now. Cardi’s embracing her body in a way that feels genuine, not forced.

“I feel really comfortable where I’m at right now with my body and everything,” she said.

She’s got cellulite, she’s got stretch marks from carrying four kids, and she’s not apologizing for any of it.

“I do have a whole bunch of cellulite because I don’t know if it’s the age or I don’t know if it’s the fact that I got like four kids. I don’t know what it is, but it’s like I feel really good.”

The shift from “I’m getting this removed” to “I’m loving my imperfections” is the kind of growth that actually matters.

She’s not just accepting her body, she’s celebrating it.

“I’m loving my imperfections and everything, and I feel really comfortable,” she said. That’s the energy we need more of in Hip-Hop and entertainment, period.

This isn’t her first time being real about cosmetic procedures. Back in 2022, she removed 95% of her biopolymers after dealing with complications.

In 2018, she’d revealed that she got silicone illegally injected into her buttocks in a basement apartment in New York City for $800 when she was younger.

She’s been on a whole journey with her body, and now she’s finally at peace with where she’s landed.

The mother of four, who shares kids Kulture (7), Wave (4), Blossom (18 months), and a 4-month-old baby boy with Stefon Diggs, is focused on what actually matters.

Her recent work on body positivity shows she’s thinking bigger than just her appearance. She’s building a legacy that goes beyond the surface, and that’s the real story here.