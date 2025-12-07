Cardi B Shuts Down Reports Stefon Diggs & Offset Scuffled In Miami

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cardi B dismissed rumors of Offset and Stefon Diggs fighting in Miami, posting a confident video hours later.

Cardi B dismissed growing reports of a confrontation between Offset and Stefon Diggs at a Miami nightclub during Art Basel weekend.

Speculation erupted online Sunday, December 7, after a post alleged that Offset entered the same venue where Cardi and Diggs were present, leading to a brief altercation.

Cardi responded directly to the claim on social media, writing, “Not true at all.”

Clips from that night show Cardi celebrating with friends, dancing and enjoying herself without any visible signs of conflict or the presence of either Offset or Diggs, who is currently on a bye week and does not play again until December 14, when the Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills.

Cardi B looks sickening tonight in Miami. 😍💜 pic.twitter.com/GVmNPLQ7EZ — Dabaddiecardib (@dabaddieog_) December 6, 2025

The Bronx rapper and Offset, who share three children, have remained in the public eye following their 2024 separation. Cardi filed to end the marriage after years of ups and downs, including Offset’s public admissions of infidelity.

Offset previously acknowledged his role in the breakup, stating he had been “selfish” and had “stepped out.” Cardi later explained that the relationship had grown cold and she chose peace over continuing the cycle of betrayal.

Since moving on, Cardi has been dating NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The two welcomed a baby boy together on November 14.

Tensions between Offset and Diggs have been allegedly brewing for months, especially after Miami influencer Jordyn Goor accused Offset of attempting to “set up” Diggs.

Goor posted alleged messages from Offset asking for Diggs’ location and pressuring her to cooperate. One message read, “give drop or don’t come back around.”

Goor also claimed Offset retaliated against her when she refused, saying he tried to keep her from returning to Miami. A source close to Offset denied the claims, calling them false and motivated by personal drama. No legal action or police reports have been filed in connection with those allegations.

The drama escalated last week when Goor allegedly confronted Offset’s rumored new girlfriend, model Melanie Jayda, at a Miami club. Goor posted screenshots of threatening messages she said came from Melanie, followed by a video showing her holding what appeared to be Melanie’s hair extensions after a physical altercation.

Despite the swirling drama, Cardi B appears unfazed. Just hours ago, she posted a video flaunting her post-baby figure from the night in question.

Cardi is seen standing on a balcony, city lights glowing behind her, wearing a slate-gray, body-hugging dress with cut-out shoulders and distressed detailing. Her icy blue-gray bob and confident stance gave the look a cool, futuristic vibe.