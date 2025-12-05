Offset’s New Girlfriend Mocked After Hair-Snatching Fight With Influencer Who Said Rapper Tried To Set Up Stefon Diggs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Influencer Jordyn Goor allegedly clashed with Offset’s reported new girlfriend, Melanie Jayda, in a nightclub brawl after weeks of online tension tied to the rapper and a messy fallout involving an alleged setup with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The alleged altercation, which played out both in person and across social media, erupted after Goor posted screenshots of threatening messages she claimed came from Jayda.

Offset sent his gf Melanie Jayda to fight Jordyn (the girl who exposed Offset for trying to back door Stefon Diggs) & Melanie got beat up (via Jordyn’s instagram story) pic.twitter.com/qoxqjQU1ic — 🐦‍⬛ (@cardisanointing) December 5, 2025

One of the alleged messages read, “B####. When I see you,” to which Goor sarcastically replied, “Are we gonna kiss?”

The digital exchange escalated quickly. Melanie Jayda allegedly followed up with, “I’m a f### you up so bad you not gon be recognizable,” prompting Jordyn Goor to respond, “I’ll probably be okay.”

Shortly after, Goor uploaded a clip to her Instagram Stories showing what appeared to be Jayda’s hair extension in her hand, suggesting the two had come to blows inside a club.

The footage, paired with the screenshots, sent social media into a frenzy. Melanie Jayda’s Instagram comments soon became overrun with users mocking her alleged loss in the fight.

Melanie returning to give offset situation report. pic.twitter.com/LQcQvPgOXu — Dr_Shreds (@DrShreds1) December 5, 2025

One person wrote, “Girl, you got beat up behind offset?? Girllll,” while another added, “Offset sent you off and you got your weave snatched.”

Criticism didn’t stop with Jayda. Offset’s name quickly became a trending topic as users questioned his role in the chaos.

“We need to have an honest conversation about offset’s behaviour,” one person posted. “I know Cardi is happy to be out of his circus.”

The tension between Jordyn Goor and Melanie Jayda reportedly stems from a prior incident involving Offset and an alleged attempt to set up Stefon Diggs.

According to AllHipHop, Goor previously accused Offset of banning her from Miami after she exposed what she claimed was a plot to line up Stefon Diggs, who had just had a baby, and Offset’s estranged wife, Cardi B.

That situation laid the groundwork for the animosity that exploded this week.