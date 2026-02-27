CeeLo Green Explains How Early Dismissal From School Inspired Final Gnarls Barkley Album

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse confirmed their Gnarls Barkley partnership ends with the final album, Atlanta, dropping March 6.

CeeLo Green revealed plans to close the Gnarls Barkley chapter with one final record titled Atlanta, arriving March 6 through 10k Projects and Atlantic Records.

The duo unveiled “Pictures” as the lead track from their upcoming release, marking their first studio material since 2008’s The Odd Couple album dropped 18 years ago.

Green explained that the personal connection behind “Pictures” stems from his childhood experiences riding Atlanta’s public transit system when school administrators would dismiss him early.

“I had a middle school principal who, every Friday, would tell me to go when I would get to school,” Green stated in an official press release. “I was in eighth grade and I would leave school and ride the train alone from 8 A.M. until 2:30 P.M.”

The Atlanta native spent those solitary hours observing city life through train windows, collecting mental snapshots that would later inspire the track’s nostalgic themes.

Danger Mouse has maintained an active recording schedule during the duo’s extended hiatus, collaborating with Black Thought on 2022’s Cheat Codes project and working alongside various artists, including Karen O and MorMor.

Green pursued solo ventures, including 2020’s CeeLo Green is Thomas Calloway and served multiple seasons as a judge on NBC’s singing competition The Voice while contributing vocals to tracks by Eminem, T.I. and other Hip-Hop artists.

The 13-track Atlanta album represents both artists’ decision to conclude their collaborative partnership, which began with 2006’s breakthrough single “Crazy” and continued through their Grammy-winning debut, St. Elsewhere.