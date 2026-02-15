Central Cee Converts To Islam, Then Announces 7-Track EP

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Central Cee dropped “Slaughter” with J Hus and announced his “All Roads Lead Home” EP for March 19 after converting to Islam.

Central Cee just dropped more big news. The UK rap star released “Slaughter” with J Hus and announced that his new EP, All Roads Lead Home, will hit March 19.

The seven-track project marks Central Cee’s first major release since his chart-topping album Can’t Rush Greatness celebrated its one-year anniversary.

“Slaughter” represents the first time these two UK heavyweights have worked together on record.

Central Cee dropped the collaboration just one day after releasing his “Iceman” freestyle. The back-to-back releases signal a new creative phase for the Shepherd’s Bush rapper as he builds momentum toward the EP.

“Slaughter” showcases both artists at their peak. J Hus brings his signature dancehall-influenced flow while Central Cee delivers his trademark drill-influenced bars.

The track rides a beat that seamlessly blends both artists’ styles.

The timing couldn’t be better for Central Cee. He’s currently touring Asia as part of his CRG world tour, bringing his music to international audiences. His debut album made history as the first UK rap album to crack the US Billboard Top 10.

But music isn’t the only major change in Central Cee’s life. The rapper recently made headlines for a deeply personal announcement during a livestream with PlaqueBoyMax.

“I just changed my name. I took my Shahada,” Central Cee told viewers. The 27-year-old revealed he converted to Islam and changed his first name from Oakley to Akhil.

The Shahada represents the Islamic declaration of faith. Central Cee’s decision reflects a spiritual journey that he’s kept largely private until now. He hasn’t previously discussed his religious views publicly.

The conversion comes as Central Cee continues expanding his empire beyond music. His clothing label, SYNA, just released a highly anticipated Nike collaboration, which dropped the same day as “Slaughter.”

Central Cee has accumulated over 10 billion global streams across his career. His collaborations with Drake, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby established him as a bridge between the UK and US rap scenes.

Tracks like “Doja” and “Sprinter” with Dave became cultural phenomena. “Sprinter” spent 10 consecutive weeks at number one on the UK charts, setting a record for the longest-running rap number one in UK history.

The rapper’s influence extends beyond streaming numbers. He’s helped bring UK drill and Hip-Hop from London streets to global arenas.

His creative versatility has made him a voice for his generation.

J Hus brings his own impressive resume to the collaboration. The East London artist’s debut album Common Sense earned nominations for the Mercury Prize, a BRIT Award, and a MOBO Award.

The tracklist for All Roads Lead Home remains under wraps.