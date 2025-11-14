Chadwick Boseman To Receive Posthumous Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chadwick Boseman will be honored with a long-awaited Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2025 with tributes from Ryan Coogler and Viola Davis.

Chadwick Boseman will be honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 20, nearly five years after his death and following a delay from the originally planned 2024 ceremony.

The late Chadwick Boseman will be recognized at 6904 Hollywood Boulevard, right outside The Hollywoodland Experience gift shop, where his widow Simone Ledward-Boseman will accept the honor and help unveil the star.

The tribute will feature speeches from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom co-star Viola Davis, two of the people who worked closely with Boseman during pivotal moments in his career.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement, “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honoured to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world.”

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Steve Nissen will host the event.

Boseman died in August 2020 at age 43 after a private battle with colon cancer. The Walk of Fame committee announced him as a 2023 honoree, but the ceremony was pushed to 2025.

No reason has been given for the delay.

The South Carolina native became a global icon through his portrayal of T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther, a role that cemented his place in cinematic history.

He also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War.

Beyond the Marvel universe, Boseman delivered acclaimed performances in 42 as Jackie Robinson, Get On Up as James Brown and Da 5 Bloods directed by Spike Lee.

His final role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom earned him a posthumous Oscar nomination and was released months after his death.