Champtown & Ericka “With A CK” Smith Aim To Redefine Global Entertainment From Detroit

Ericka Smith launched D Most High Film & TV with Champtown and Ice-T, developing films, series, and major projects for The OG Network platform.

A powerful new force in film and television has emerged with the formation of D Most High Film & Television, a Detroit-based production company founded by acclaimed screenwriter and director Ericka “with a CK” Smith and Detroit hip-hop pioneer, filmmaker, and cultural icon Champtown.

The company operates under the executive oversight of legendary actor and entertainment figure Ice-T who has recently aligned with Big Court to create the emerging platform, The OG Network, where multiple projects are already in development and streaming.

D Most High Film & Television is committed to producing content across all genres, spanning feature films, television series, documentaries, and limited series. Ericka“with a CK” Smith currently brings a strong slate to the company, including three completed feature films, a short film, and a television series—all now housed on The OG Network.

Champtown, who also holds the unique in-house title over at the OG Network known as “Mr. 10 Words,” The-Negro-that-can-get-yo-s###-on -the- network “plays a pivotal role in bridging creative vision with network execution, continuing his legacy of bringing authentic stories to the forefront.

Among the company’s major upcoming projects:

Ericka with a CK” Smith has completed a new untitled feature film which is in talks to be directed by legendary filmmaker Ernest Dickerson.

Champtown is co-creating an untitled one-hour true crime drama with Ice-T, which will also be executive produced by Chad Stahelski (John Wick) and his 8711 production company.

A six-hour limited series based on the life of Morris Day is in development, produced alongside Emmy Award-winning producer Tracey Edmonds, and Executive produce by the king of cool himself MORRIS DAY

The company is further supported by renowned entertainment attorney Don Wilson, whose historic client list includes icons such as Frank Sinatra, Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson, Master P, and Chaka Khan.

D Most High Film & Television enters the market with nearly three dozen film and television projects in development, spearheaded by Smith and Champtown. Their respective production banners—Sean Van Productions and Champtown Footage Fa Fayz—will continue to operate under the D Most High umbrella.

Additionally, Champtown’s documentary, The Untold Story of Detroit Hip-Hop, narrated by Chuck D, is currently streaming across major platforms including Amazon, Tubi, Roku, and others.

With a deep foundation in culture, storytelling, and industry relationships, D Most High Film & Television is positioned to become a major voice in global entertainment.