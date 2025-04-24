Chris Brown Blasted By SuperFan In Lawsuit Over Alleged Online Smear Campaign

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown is being sued by a fan who claims he reposted a doctored video of her, painting her in a bad light.

Chris Brown is facing a lawsuit in Los Angeles after a woman accused him of publicly humiliating her by reposting a manipulated video of her with ominous music and a mugshot from a wrongful arrest.

Angela Reliford, who uses the Instagram handle chrisbrownzwife777, filed the complaint alleging invasion of privacy and false light, per In Touch.

According to the lawsuit, Chris Brown shared a heavily edited video of her last July that included what she described as “ominous, ‘devil’ music” and “false captions suggesting that [Reliford] had intended harm to Chris and his dancers.”

The video, which Reliford claims was altered from its original form, features her speaking about an incident involving one of Brown’s backup dancers.

She says in the footage, “Man, wait til I get my money right. If I gotta join a gang, if I gotta do some mob s### I don’t care.”

She also makes disturbing comments about committing violence, including, “Where can I legally kill? Because I’m coming for you. As soon as I can. Might be twenty years from now.”

“I’m not tryna be mean at all,” Chris Brown captioned his since-deleted post. “But this s### is scary!”

Chris Brown Stalker threatening his dancers especially Taylor… beef up security. pic.twitter.com/vwJUHzlY1M — Drummond (@Lisa_JA876) July 9, 2024

Reliford says Brown reposted the video last July to his massive social media audience “without verifying its authenticity,” which she claims led to “substantial reputation harm, public ridicule, and emotional distress.”

She also says she received threats and harassment after the video went live.

The lawsuit accuses Brown of acting with “reckless disregard for the truth” by amplifying the video to his millions of followers and portraying her as “dangerous and unstable.”

Reliford Claimed She Tried To Serve Chris Brown With Lawsuit For Months

Reliford has been vocal about her grievances with Brown since January when she accused him on Instagram of launching a smear campaign. She later claimed she had been trying to serve him with legal papers since January 21.

However, she seemingly changed course in April, alleging Brown had been leaving “breadcrumbs” online, which she interpreted as subtle messages directed at her.

“I saw the signs. The synchronicities. The winks,” Reliford wrote. The girls in your videos dressed like me, standing in the same spots I stood, wearing what I wore. The timing was too specific to be coincidence. It felt like you were showing love in your own way.”

She added, “I’m not chasing you. I’m just trying to understand what happened. Because whatever this was… it changed everything.”

As of now, Brown has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.