Chris Rock Gets Candid About Returning To Oscars After Viral Incident

Chris Rock returned to the spotlight to address the infamous Oscars slap and his willingness to host Hollywood’s biggest night again, revealing a refreshing perspective rooted deeply in forgiveness.

In an exclusive new chat with E! News, the renowned comedian and actor reflected candidly on the unforgettable moment from the 2022 Oscars, when actor Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped him after Rock made a quip comparing Smith’s then-wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to “G.I. Jane,” referencing her shaved head due to alopecia.

The controversial slap quickly went viral, sparking widespread debate and resulting in a decade-long ban for Smith from all Academy events, including future Oscar ceremonies.

At the time, Smith famously shouted from his seat, “Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth!” But now, more than a year later, Chris Rock appears to have risen above the drama.

Speaking openly, the “Grown Ups” star shared his philosophy on forgiveness and hinted that he might be open to hosting duties at the Oscars again someday.

“This is what I would say, the most miserable people on earth are people that can’t forgive,” Chris Rock said. “And not just people, you have to forgive yourself sometimes. So, hey, you never know.”

Rock further emphasized the importance of moving forward, adding, “I live in forgiveness. True love starts at forgiveness.”

The comedian also praised Conan O’Brien, who hosted this year’s Academy Awards for the first time, applauding O’Brien’s performance as host.

“I thought it was amazing, incredible,” Rock enthusiastically remarked. “They should let him host every year.”