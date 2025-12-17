Chrisean Rock Removing Blueface Face Tattoo That Ruined Her Relationships

Chrisean Rock finally hit delete on that huge Blueface tattoo across her face and she did it live for the internet to see. After months of folks begging her to ditch it, she pulled up to a laser session and streamed the whole thing.
If you’re not familiar, Rock popped out in January 2024 with Blueface’s mug inked on her face like a billboard. It was loud, bold and had people online instantly saying “girl, no.” She ignored all the noise for a while, but now it looks like she’s finally ready to move on.
The tattoo wasn’t just a bad look for the ‘Gram — it wrecked her last relationship. Her ex HoodTrophy Bino straight up dumped her over it.
“If she can’t cover the s### up, then I’m gone. I don’t wanna look at a n#### I don’t wanna look at another n#### bro,” he said. “It ain’t get covered up. The bitcgh don’t wanna cover it up, so I had to go.”
He was deep in his feelings about it, too.
“I ain’t gonna lie, I was really in love,” Bino admitted. “I had to snap out of it because I was so f##### up, I was gonna crash out. If I ain’t snap out of it, she was gonna break my heart.”
Bino’s already moved on; he’s now dating former reality star Masika Kalysha.
And this isn’t even the first time Rock’s tried to scrub Blueface off her body. She had another tattoo of him removed from her neck back in 2023.
Now she’s linking up with 20-year-old rapper TopHat33k and says she’s “done co-parenting” with Blueface. She and Blueface share a son, but their whole situation has been a mess, with public fights, online drama, the works.
Blueface, who got out of prison in late 2025, has been talking slick since he got out. In interviews, he called both Rock and his other baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, “mid.”
Laser tattoo removal isn’t quick; it usually takes multiple sessions and months to fully fade. But Chrisean Rock starting the process is a clear sign she’s trying to close the Blueface chapter for good.