Chrisean Rock Snaps After Blueface Says Jr Is Not His Kid

Chrisean Rock claps back at Blueface’s paternity denial with documented proof of his controlling behavior and public attacks on their son Jr.

Chrisean Rock fired back with receipts after Blueface claimed their son Jr isn’t his biological child, exposing a pattern of control and public disrespect that forced her to establish firm boundaries.

The rapper took to X and his Twitch stream to announce that he’s stepping away from fatherhood, stating that “I can no longer continue the plot. It doesn’t feel right as a present father in all my kids’ life to be discredited as a absent father to a child that is not biologically mine,” while attributing Jr’s paternity to Ronnie, Chrisean’s deceased ex-boyfriend.

Jr is not my biological son RIP to his father Ronnie I can no longer continue the plot it doesn’t feel right as a present father in all my kids life to be discredited as a absence father to a child that is not biologically mine I tried my best to fill in the blanks because his… — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 7, 2026

Chrisean’s response came swiftly with direct evidence.

She shared DM exchanges revealing Blueface’s attempts to manipulate her into compliance, along with her own statement addressing the core issue.

“No one is denying anyone access out of spite. As a mother, my responsibility is to protect my child. Less than a week ago, my son was publicly disrespected from Blue and I will never normalize that,” she wrote, highlighting his repeated public attacks on Jr’s intelligence and appearance.

The DMs showed Chrisean clearly explaining her position: “I’m not diminishing you as a father, but I’m not going to pretend everything is okay when you’ve repeatedly disrespected our son publicly for clout.”

She documented instances where Blueface mocked Jr on streams and made derogatory comments about the child’s hair, creating an environment she deemed unsafe for visitation.

What makes this situation particularly telling is that Blueface has previously admitted to conducting secret DNA tests on Jr, yet he’s now using paternity denial as leverage after Chrisean refused to let him maintain access without accountability.

According to reports, Chrisean has already provided DNA documentation proving Blueface is the biological father, making his sudden reversal appear retaliatory rather than genuine.

The dynamic reveals a troubling pattern where Blueface weaponizes fatherhood claims based on whether Chrisean complies with his demands.

Chrisean’s stance centers on protecting Jr from ongoing public humiliation and establishing consequences for disrespect, not denying paternal involvement outright.

Blueface’s latest move suggests that when boundaries are enforced, he escalates rather than adjusts his behavior.