Coi Leray Reveals What She’d Do If Eminem Asked Her To Collaborate

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Coi Leray talked about her father Benzino’s notorious beef with Eminem as she prepares to drop her sophomore album.

Coi Leray claimed she would turn down an opportunity to work with Eminem unless she received the blessing of her father Benzino, who feuded with Slim Shady for years.

The Republic Records artist discussed her dad’s beef with Eminem on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast. Coi Leray was asked what she would do if Eminem asked her to collaborate, prompting her to reflect on the hypothetical scenario.

“I would sit down with my father, first of all, and bring it up to him,” she said. “I wouldn’t even ask. I’d be like, ‘Yo, listen. This is what happened. I’m not even expecting an answer. I just need to tell you right away.’”

Coi Leray continued, “Me and my father could never be speaking for f###### years. If that was to happen, I’d be like, ‘Hold on, let me just tell you this. Let me bring it to your attention.’ And hopefully, he’ll be like, ‘Yo, you know what? Do it.’”

The 26-year-old rapper called rap beef “corny” while admitting she wasn’t old enough to completely understand her father’s problems with Eminem. Coi Leray maintained she’s not an Eminem fan but praised 8 Mile and recalled liking a few of his songs.

Check out Coi Leray’s comments below.